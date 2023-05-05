Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (Symbol: SBSW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.67, changing hands as high as $9.71 per share. Sibanye Stillwater Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBSW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBSW's low point in its 52 week range is $7.82 per share, with $13.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.62.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.