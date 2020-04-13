World Markets

Sibanye-Stillwater says South African operations can resume limited mining

Contributor
Emma Rumney Reuters
Published

Sibanye-Stillwater said on Monday that the government had approved limited mining and processing at its South African operations from April 14, amid a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus that had halted mining.

JOHANNESBURG, April 13 (Reuters) - Sibanye-Stillwater SSWJ.J said on Monday that the government had approved limited mining and processing at its South African operations from April 14, amid a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus that had halted mining.

"Approval for limited mining and processing at the SA operations has subsequently been received, subject to the implementation of agreed protocols to address COVID-19 related health and safety risks," the company said in a statement.

The company's gold and platinum operations in the country were placed on care and maintenance on March 25.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular