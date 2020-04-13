Sibanye-Stillwater says South African operations can resume limited mining

JOHANNESBURG, April 13 (Reuters) - Sibanye-Stillwater SSWJ.J said on Monday that the government had approved limited mining and processing at its South African operations from April 14, amid a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus that had halted mining.

"Approval for limited mining and processing at the SA operations has subsequently been received, subject to the implementation of agreed protocols to address COVID-19 related health and safety risks," the company said in a statement.

The company's gold and platinum operations in the country were placed on care and maintenance on March 25.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

