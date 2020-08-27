Sibanye-Stillwater returns to H1 profit on higher metals prices

Adds detail, quote, background

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Sibanye-Stillwater SSWJ.Jreturned to an interim profit and reinstated a dividend as higher precious metals prices and a weaker rand currency boosted earnings,the company said on Thursday.

The precious metals producer said headline earnings per share for the six months to June were 350 cents ($0.21) per share compared with a loss per share of 54 cents a year earlier when output was hit by strikes.

The company, which last paid a dividend in the second half of 2016 due to the acquisition of the Stillwater operations, declared an interim dividend of 50 cents per ordinary share.

"Along with significantly higher precious metal prices received for the period, the operational results underpinned a robust financial performance from the Group," said Chief Executive Neal Froneman in a statement.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 718% to $990 million during the half year, the company said.

Higher precious metals prices, including gold's surge to record highs above $2,000 an ounce, have given miners a lifeline after the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Output at the company's U.S platinum group metals (PGM) operations rose 5% to 297,740 ounces, while recycled production fell 6% on a global slowdown of auto catalyst collections and deliveries and logistical constraints, the company said.

PGM production from its South African operations rose 5% year-on-year to 657,828 ounces, with the inclusion of the Marikana operations during the period offsetting disruptions due to COVID-19.

Sibanye said output from its gold operations rose 17% to 403,621 ounces.

The miner said it was reviewing the ramp-up schedule of its Blitz project in the United States due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus, with early indications showing a delay of 18 months.

($1 = 16.9571 rand)

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg. Editing by Jane Merriman and Steve Orlofsky)

