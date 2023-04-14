Sibanye Stillwater reports four fatalities at S.African project

April 14 (Reuters) - Diversified miner Sibanye Stillwater SSWJ.J on Friday reported four deaths at its Burnstone gold mining project in South Africa following the collapse of a newly constructed surface waste rock conveyor.

In a statement, Sibanye said the incident took place on Thursday when five contractor employees were installing a head pulley of the conveyor infrastructure. Sibanye is developing a shallow gold mine at Burnstone, 75 kilometres (46.6 miles) east of Johannesburg in Mpumalanga province.

"Tragically four persons were fatally injured, while a fifth person sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment," Sibanye said.

The diversified miner said a full investigation was underway.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya Editing by Mark Potter)

