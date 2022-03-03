World Markets

Sibanye-Stillwater reports 13% increase in profit for 2021

Contributor
Helen Reid Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South African miner Sibanye-Stillwater on Thursday reported stronger profit and a 20% increase in platinum group metals production for 2021, buoyed by stronger commodity prices.

JOHANNESBURG, March 3 (Reuters) - South African miner Sibanye-Stillwater SSWJ.J on Thursday reported stronger profit and a 20% increase in platinum group metals production for 2021, buoyed by stronger commodity prices.

Sibanye's profit increased by 13% in 2021 to 33.1 billion rand ($2.16 billion) from 29.3 billion rand in 2020, in what CEO Neal Froneman said was a record.

($1 = 15.3245 rand)

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 66 156 5214;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular