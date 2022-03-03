Sibanye-Stillwater reports 13% increase in profit for 2021
JOHANNESBURG, March 3 (Reuters) - South African miner Sibanye-Stillwater SSWJ.J on Thursday reported stronger profit and a 20% increase in platinum group metals production for 2021, buoyed by stronger commodity prices.
Sibanye's profit increased by 13% in 2021 to 33.1 billion rand ($2.16 billion) from 29.3 billion rand in 2020, in what CEO Neal Froneman said was a record.
