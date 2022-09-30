World Markets

Sibanye-Stillwater reaches wage deal with two unions

Contributor
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Published

Sibanye-Stillwater said on Friday that it has reached an agreement with both the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and United Association of South Africa(UASA) on wages and benefits.

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Sibanye-Stillwater SSWJ.J said on Friday that it has reached an agreement with both the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and United Association of South Africa(UASA) on wages and benefits.

The miner added that the third union, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), has declared a dispute, which has been referred to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) for conciliation.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

The UK's Plan to Fix the Economy

Sep 26, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular