Sibanye-Stillwater reaches wage deal with two unions

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Sibanye-Stillwater SSWJ.J said on Friday that it has reached an agreement with both the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and United Association of South Africa(UASA) on wages and benefits.

The miner added that the third union, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), has declared a dispute, which has been referred to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) for conciliation.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by James Macharia Chege)

