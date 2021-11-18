World Markets

Sibanye-Stillwater presents new offer to unions in gold wage negotiations

Helen Reid Reuters
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Sibanye-Stillwater SSWJ.J on Thursday said it made a new settlement offer in negotiations over wages at its South African gold operations.

If accepted by the four gold mining unions, which are negotiating as a united block for the first time, the offer will increase the company's wage bill at its gold operations by 1.4 billion rand ($89.55 million) by July 1 2023, Sibanye said.

($1 = 15.6343 rand)

