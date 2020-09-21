World Markets

Sibanye-Stillwater looking to buy gold mines outside South Africa -CEO

Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman said on Monday he wanted to increase the mining company's exposure to gold, but added that it was a difficult time to do deals.

"We really do like gold," Froneman told the Gold Forum Americas conference. The precious metal which has surged 27% this year XAU= only accounts for about 10% of Sibanye's earnings at the moment.

Sibanye, the world's largest producer of platinum and rhodium, aims to acquire gold mines outside South Africa, Froneman said, in a bid to diversify its geographical exposure.

