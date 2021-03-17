Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 18, 2021

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.693 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SBSW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 629.47% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBSW was $18.87, representing a -7.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.40 and a 439.14% increase over the 52 week low of $3.50.

Zacks Investment Research reports SBSW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 67.97%, compared to an industry average of 26.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SBSW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SBSW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SBSW as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AADR with an increase of 11.65% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SBSW at 4.12%.

