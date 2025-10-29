Sibanye Stillwater Limited - Depositary Receipt (SBSW) Price Target Increased by 21.99% to 8.99

The average one-year price target for Sibanye Stillwater Limited - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:SBSW) has been revised to $8.99 / share. This is an increase of 21.99% from the prior estimate of $7.37 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.60 to a high of $13.47 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.34% from the latest reported closing price of $10.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sibanye Stillwater Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 23.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBSW is 0.19%, an increase of 52.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.75% to 175,643K shares. The put/call ratio of SBSW is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Exor Capital LLP holds 28,430K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,167K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBSW by 29.49% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 9,441K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,802K shares , representing a decrease of 25.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBSW by 0.43% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 8,963K shares.

Two Sigma Investments holds 7,250K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,666K shares , representing a decrease of 19.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBSW by 9.26% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,405K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 99.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBSW by 46,618.46% over the last quarter.

