Sibanye Stillwater Limited - Depositary Receipt (SBSW) Price Target Increased by 10.19% to 9.88

The average one-year price target for Sibanye Stillwater Limited - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:SBSW) has been revised to $9.88 / share. This is an increase of 10.19% from the prior estimate of $8.97 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.77 to a high of $13.65 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.04% from the latest reported closing price of $11.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sibanye Stillwater Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 11.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBSW is 0.21%, an increase of 31.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 159,413K shares. The put/call ratio of SBSW is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Exor Capital LLP holds 28,430K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,441K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,405K shares , representing an increase of 32.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBSW by 77.79% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 6,176K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,441K shares , representing a decrease of 52.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBSW by 40.54% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 6,149K shares.

Condire Management holds 4,965K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,387K shares , representing a decrease of 28.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBSW by 0.58% over the last quarter.

