Sibanye Stillwater Limited - Depositary Receipt (SBSW) Price Target Decreased by 19.46% to 16.27

The average one-year price target for Sibanye Stillwater Limited - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:SBSW) has been revised to $16.27 / share. This is a decrease of 19.46% from the prior estimate of $20.20 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.89 to a high of $25.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.20% from the latest reported closing price of $13.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sibanye Stillwater Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBSW is 0.22%, an increase of 2.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.75% to 136,044K shares. The put/call ratio of SBSW is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Exor Capital LLP holds 28,430K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 7,316K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,035K shares , representing an increase of 44.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBSW by 113.51% over the last quarter.

Condire Management holds 5,244K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,965K shares , representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBSW by 16.78% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 4,827K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,596K shares , representing an increase of 66.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBSW by 260.85% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,423K shares.

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