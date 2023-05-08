Sibanye Stillwater Limited - ADR Shares Close the Day 13.3% Lower - Daily Wrap

Sibanye Stillwater Limited - ADR (SBSW) shares closed today 13.3% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 6.4% year-to-date, down 14.7% over the past 12 months, and up 20.1% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $9.88 and as low as $8.59 this week.
- Shares closed 33.1% below its 52-week high and 10.6% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 16.1% higher than the 10-day average and 1.8% higher than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.1.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
