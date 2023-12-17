Sibanye Stillwater Limited - ADR (SBSW) Price Target Increased by 7.62% to 8.73

The average one-year price target for Sibanye Stillwater Limited - ADR (NYSE:SBSW) has been revised to 8.73 / share. This is an increase of 7.62% from the prior estimate of 8.11 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.17 to a high of 26.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 66.93% from the latest reported closing price of 5.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sibanye Stillwater Limited - ADR. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBSW is 0.19%, an increase of 13.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.91% to 85,815K shares. The put/call ratio of SBSW is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Exor Capital LLP holds 17,101K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Aqr Capital Management holds 5,032K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,787K shares, representing an increase of 24.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBSW by 32.00% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,241K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,693K shares, representing an increase of 12.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBSW by 89.07% over the last quarter.

Condire Management holds 3,791K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 3,569K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,053K shares, representing an increase of 14.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBSW by 5.55% over the last quarter.

Sibanye Stillwater Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sibanye-Stillwater is a leading international precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States and Southern Africa, gold operations and projects in South Africa, and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. It is the world’s largest primary producer of platinum and rhodium, the second largest primary producer of palladium and a top tier gold producer, ranking third globally, on a gold-equivalent basis, as well as a significant producer of other PGMs and associated minerals such as chrome. We are also the globally leading recycler and processor of spent PGM catalytic converter materials.

