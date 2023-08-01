Sibanye Stillwater Limited - ADR (SBSW) Price Target Increased by 5.80% to 11.99

The average one-year price target for Sibanye Stillwater Limited - ADR (NYSE:SBSW) has been revised to 11.99 / share. This is an increase of 5.80% from the prior estimate of 11.33 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.46 to a high of 26.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.07% from the latest reported closing price of 7.73 / share.

There are 267 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sibanye Stillwater Limited - ADR. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBSW is 0.23%, an increase of 4.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.33% to 66,023K shares. The put/call ratio of SBSW is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

Condire Management holds 3,791K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,663K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,442K shares, representing an increase of 6.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBSW by 40.66% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 3,128K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,154K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBSW by 31.80% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 3,053K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,603K shares, representing an increase of 14.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBSW by 2.46% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,926K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,522K shares, representing an increase of 13.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBSW by 13.75% over the last quarter.

Sibanye-Stillwater is a leading international precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States and Southern Africa, gold operations and projects in South Africa, and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. It is the world’s largest primary producer of platinum and rhodium, the second largest primary producer of palladium and a top tier gold producer, ranking third globally, on a gold-equivalent basis, as well as a significant producer of other PGMs and associated minerals such as chrome. We are also the globally leading recycler and processor of spent PGM catalytic converter materials.

