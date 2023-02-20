Sibanye-Stillwater launches takeover offer for Australian zinc miner New Century

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian zinc miner New Century Resources NCZ.AX received an unsolicited off-market takeover bid from its largest shareholder, South African gold miner Sibanye-Stillwater SSWJ.J, the companies said on Tuesday.

The A$1.10 per-share offer valued New Century at A$144.1 million ($99.54 million). Shares of the Australian company climbed 42.2% after receiving the offer.

($1 = 1.4478 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

