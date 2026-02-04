Sibanye Stillwater (JSE:SSW) Price Target Increased by 44.07% to 74.31

The average one-year price target for Sibanye Stillwater (JSE:SSW) has been revised to R74,31 / share. This is an increase of 44.07% from the prior estimate of R51,58 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R20,20 to a high of R108,15 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.93% from the latest reported closing price of R6 935,00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sibanye Stillwater. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 20.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSW is 0.32%, an increase of 7.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.23% to 250,418K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 64,193K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,993K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSW by 16.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,108K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,809K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSW by 72.43% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,686K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,096K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSW by 65.71% over the last quarter.

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 18,377K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,393K shares , representing an increase of 32.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSW by 115.95% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11,861K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,141K shares , representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSW by 60.83% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.