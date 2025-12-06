Sibanye Stillwater (JSE:SSW) Price Target Increased by 11.85% to 46.77

The average one-year price target for Sibanye Stillwater (JSE:SSW) has been revised to R46,77 / share. This is an increase of 11.85% from the prior estimate of R41,82 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R20,20 to a high of R61,95 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 99.10% from the latest reported closing price of R5 180,00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sibanye Stillwater. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 19.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSW is 0.35%, an increase of 33.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.87% to 316,629K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 64,193K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,993K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSW by 16.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,108K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,809K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSW by 72.43% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,686K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,096K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSW by 65.71% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 25,304K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,980K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSW by 85.88% over the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 19,370K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,676K shares , representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSW by 99.61% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.