Sibanye Stillwater first-quarter earnings surge on strong metal prices

May 12 (Reuters) - Platinum producer Sibanye Stillwater SSWJ.J on Tuesday posted a sharp rise in first-quarter core earnings, benefiting from higher metal prices and robust output from its South Africa and U.S. operations.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization rose to 11.13 billion rand ($601.10 million) for quarter ended March 31, from 808 million rand a year earlier.

($1 = 18.5159 rand)

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

