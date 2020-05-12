World Markets

Sibanye Stillwater first-quarter earnings surge on strong metal prices

Contributor
Shanima A Reuters
Published

Platinum producer Sibanye Stillwater on Tuesday posted a sharp rise in first-quarter core earnings, benefiting from higher metal prices and robust output from its South Africa and U.S. operations.

May 12 (Reuters) - Platinum producer Sibanye Stillwater SSWJ.J on Tuesday posted a sharp rise in first-quarter core earnings, benefiting from higher metal prices and robust output from its South Africa and U.S. operations.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization rose to 11.13 billion rand ($601.10 million) for quarter ended March 31, from 808 million rand a year earlier.

($1 = 18.5159 rand)

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; Direct: +91 7760347399;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: What is Pushing All Countries to New Levels of Leverage?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss what is pushing all countries to new levels of leverage.

    May 1, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular