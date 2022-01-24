US Markets

Sibanye Stillwater ends $1 bln Brazil mines purchase deal

Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's Sibanye Stillwater Ltd said on Monday it had terminated a $1 billion deal to buy the Santa Rita nickel mine and Serrote copper-gold mine in Brazil, following a "geotechnical event" at Santa Rita.

The precious metals miner, which had aimed to bolster its battery metals business with the deal, said the geotechnical event would have had a material and adverse impact on mining operations at Santa Rita.

