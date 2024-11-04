Sibanye Stillwater downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC

HSBC downgraded Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) to Hold from Buy with a $4.40 price target

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SBSW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.