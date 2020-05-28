World Markets

Sibanye-Stillwater detects 51 COVID-19 cases at Rustenburg operations

Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Sibanye-Stillwater has detected 51 positive cases of the new coronavirus at its Rustenburg operations in South Africa, it said on Thursday.

The miner said it conducted further tests and tracing of its employees after two workers from the Thembelani shaft in Rustenburg tested positive for COVID-19 late last week.

To date Sibanye-Stillwater has detected 65 positive COVID-19 cases across all its South African operations.

