Sibanye-Stillwater cuts US production guidance after Montana floods

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sibanye-Stillwater SSWJ.J cut its production forecast for its PGM mines in the United States after floods in Montana forced the South Africa-listed miner to shut its Stillwater mine for seven weeks, taking an estimated 60,000 ounces off its 2022 production.

Sibanye now expects its U.S PGM mines to produce between 445,000-460,000 ounces of platinum and palladium this year, down from 550,000-580,000 ounces expected previously.

(Reporting by Helen Reid and Nelson Banya)

