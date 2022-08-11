Sibanye-Stillwater cuts U.S. production guidance after Montana floods

Adds details

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sibanye-Stillwater SSWJ.J cut its production forecast for its PGM mines in the United States after floods in Montana forced the South Africa-listed miner to shut its Stillwater mine for seven weeks, cutting an estimated 60,000 ounces from 2022 production.

Sibanye now expects its U.S PGM mines to produce between 445,000-460,000 ounces of platinum and palladium this year, down from 550,000-580,000 ounces expected previously.

Heavy flooding in June damaged infrastructure, including a key access road to Stillwater, which accounts for 60% of its mined production from the U.S PGM operations.

Sibanye's Montana mines produced 570,400 ounces of PGMs in 2021.

As part of an operational review of the mines, Sibanye said it would focus on training and retaining staff in order to reduce its reliance on expensive contract labour that has driven costs up recently.

