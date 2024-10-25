Sibanye Stillwater call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) with 8,134 calls trading, 5x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 65.88%. Nov-24 5 calls and Nov-24 6 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.06. Earnings are expected on February 21st.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SBSW:
- Sibanye Stillwater downgraded to Hold from Buy at Investec
- Sibanye Stillwater falls -8.6%
- Sibanye Stillwater falls -8.3%
- Sibanye Stillwater price target lowered to $4.31 from $5.12 at JPMorgan
- Sibanye Stillwater upgraded to Buy from Sell at Investec
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.