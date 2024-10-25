Sibanye Stillwater call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) with 8,134 calls trading, 5x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 65.88%. Nov-24 5 calls and Nov-24 6 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.06. Earnings are expected on February 21st.

