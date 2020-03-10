World Markets

Sibanye-Stillwater, BASF and Implats develop new tri-metal catalyst

Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
JOHANNESBURG, March 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's Sibanye-Stillwater SWJ.J said on Tuesday the company along with chemical company BASF BASFn.DE and Impala Platinum IMPJ.J (Implats) had developed a new tri-metal catalyst that would enable partial substitution of palladium with platinum.

Sibanye says the new catalyst will reduce catalytic converter costs and partly alleviate palladium deficits.

