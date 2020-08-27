Sibanye-Stillwater back in profit in first half on higher metals prices

World Markets

Sibanye-Stillwater on Thursday reported a half-year profit boosted by higher precious metals prices and a weaker rand currency.

The precious metals producer, said headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to June was 350 cents ($0.21)per share compared with a loss per share of 54 cents a year earlier when output was hit by strikes.

HEPS is he main profit measure used in South Africa.

The company reinstated a dividend and declared an interim dividend of 50 cents per ordinary share.

($1 = 16.9571 rand)

