News & Insights

World Markets

Sibanye still in race for Zambia's Mopani Copper Mines

August 29, 2023 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by Felix Njini for Reuters ->

Recasts, adds CEO quotes

NAIROBI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Sibanye Stillwater SSWJ.J remains in the hunt for Mopani Copper Mines, it said on Tuesday, as the sale process stretches beyond the completion date envisaged by Zambia's government.

The Johannesburg-based precious metals producer is on the investor shortlist of potential buyers of the state-owned copper mines. The Zambian government had expected to have chosen the winning bidder by the end of July.

"Our involvement in the process to extend our copper portfolio into Zambia through our bid to acquire the Mopani operation is ongoing," said Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman.

"A competitive process is under way to determine the successful bidder to enter into a phase of final due diligence and exclusive negotiation on detailed terms."

The South African platinum mining giant is seeking to expand in metals that are key to the green revolution. It has already bought lithium and nickel assets in Europe and the U.S. while its domestic operations continue to be hit by rolling electricity blackouts and rising crime.

Sibanye's profit in the six months to June 30 fell 37% to 7.8 billion rand ($420.87 million), it reported on Tuesday.

Platinum and palladium output at its Stillwater operations in the U.S. dropped by 11%.

($1 = 18.5332 rand)

(Reporting by Felix Njini Editing by David Goodman)

((Felix.Njini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.