Sibanye sees lower output at Stillwater mine due to shaft damage

March 13 (Reuters) - South African miner Sibanye Stillwater Ltd said on Monday that production from lower levels of its Stillwater West mine in Montana would be suspended for about four weeks due to damage to its shaft infrastructure.

The company expects production for 2023 to be reduced by about 25,000 to 30,000 equivalent ounces (eoz) due to the suspension.

Sibanye said the winder of the shaft, which accesses the deeper levels of the mine, was damaged during maintenance.

No injuries were reported, the miner said, while investigations are underway to find the cause of the incident.

The company added that production from the upper levels of the Stillwater West mine and the Stillwater East mine remain unaffected. (Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

