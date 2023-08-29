Sibanye says still in race for Zambia's Mopani Copper Mine assets

NAIROBI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Sibanye Stillwater SSWJ.J said on Tuesday that a process to choose a buyer for Zambia's Mopani Copper Mines in which it has expressed interest is still ongoing.

The Johannesburg-based precious metals producer, which is among mining investors short-listed to buy the copper mines owned by Zambia's state-owned firm ZCCM-IH, said a competitive process to determine a successful bidder is under way.

(Reporting by Felix Njini; editing by Jason Neely)

((Felix.Njini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.