News & Insights

World Markets

Sibanye says still in race for Zambia's Mopani Copper Mine assets

August 29, 2023 — 06:43 am EDT

Written by Felix Njini for Reuters ->

NAIROBI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Sibanye Stillwater SSWJ.J said on Tuesday that a process to choose a buyer for Zambia's Mopani Copper Mines in which it has expressed interest is still ongoing.

The Johannesburg-based precious metals producer, which is among mining investors short-listed to buy the copper mines owned by Zambia's state-owned firm ZCCM-IH, said a competitive process to determine a successful bidder is under way.

(Reporting by Felix Njini; editing by Jason Neely)

((Felix.Njini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.