Sibanye says 5,270 jobs could be lost in Marikana restructuring

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 25 (Reuters) - South African miner Sibanye-Stillwater SGLJ.J said on Wednesday that around 5,270 jobs could be lost in a restructuring of its Marikana operation, following financial losses at the mine.

Sibanye said the restructuring was aimed at restoring profitability and ensuring the sustainability of the remaining shafts at Marikana.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Jason Neely)

