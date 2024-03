Sibanye falls to $2 bln loss, shares drop

Adds shares

March 5 (Reuters) - Sibanye Stillwater SSWJ.J shares fell more than 4% on Tuesday after the miner reported a $2 billion annual loss and scrapped its final dividend after taking a hit from a slump in platinum group metal (PGM) prices.

Sibanye's shares were down 4.19% at 1328 GMT and nearly 26% since the beginning of the year.

The precious metals producer swung to the loss last year from a $1.2 billion profit the previous year and record earnings in 2021, when prices for rhodium and palladium, which are extracted alongside platinum, rallied.

It reported impairments of $2.6 billion at its U.S. palladium mines, a nickel operation in France and a gold mine in South Africa due in part to the significant decline in metal prices and an uncertain outlook.

The loss comes after CEO Neal Froneman embarked on a deal spree, buying battery metal assets in France, Finland, Australia and the U.S. Sibanye last year also attempted to buy a copper mine in Zambia, but was eventually outbid by a rival.

The fall in prices for PGMs, mostly used by automakers to curb toxic emissions, is forcing South African mining companies to restructure and cut jobs.

Froneman said in a statement that more restructuring might be required, especially at Sibanye's U.S. PGM operations and the Sandouville nickel refinery in France.

"We recognize however that if low commodity prices persist, earnings are going to remain under pressure and, with ongoing inflationary cost pressure, there may be further restructuring required," Froneman said.

Sibanye's peers Anglo American PlatinumAMSJ.J and Impala PlatinumIMPJ.J are also restructuring loss-making operations and cutting costs, a process which will cost thousands of jobs.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya and Felix Njini; Editing by Jason Neely, Jan Harvey and David Evans)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.