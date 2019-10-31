Sibanye could resume dividends, shares hit three-year high

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Gold and platinum miner Sibanye-Stillwater SGLJ.J said on Thursday it could "potentially" resume dividend payments in the second half of 2020, helping send its shares to a three-year high.

The commitment came despite the company saying gold production from its South African operations this year would be around 771,617 ounces, at the low end of guidance, while costs would likely creep higher.

Sibanye also cut its 2019 production forecast for its platinum group metals (PGM) operations in the United States to between 590,000 and 610,000 ounces of palladium and platinum, blaming "challenging ground conditions" at its Blitz project in Montana.

The previously forecast range was 625,000 to 640,000 ounces.

Shares in Sibanye, which have been boosted by rising gold and platinum prices this year, hit their highest level since October 2016 and were up 2.1% in early trade on the Johannesburg stock exchange.

The company said operational constraints after a production build-up at its Driefontein and Kloof operations in South Africa was behind weaker gold production there.

Sibanye also said platinum wage negotiations are ongoing for its Rustenburg and Marikana operations.

South Africa's main platinum union AMCU referred the negotiations to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), a government body charged with dispute resolution, at the start of this month.

(Reporting by Helen Reid Editing by David Holmes)

