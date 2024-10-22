Siav S.p.A. Unveils New Stock Incentive Plans

Siav S.p.A. (IT:SIAV) has released an update.

Siav S.p.A., a leading benefit company in Italy, has received shareholder approval for its new stock option and stock grant plans, designed to enhance employee retention and align their interests with the company’s strategic goals. The stock option plan allows the allocation of up to 300,000 options to directors, managers, and employees, while the stock grant plan provides up to 90,000 rights to receive shares at no cost. These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to create value for the company and its shareholders.

