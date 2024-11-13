News & Insights

Siav S.p.A. Launches New Stock Incentive Plans

November 13, 2024 — 12:23 pm EST

Siav S.p.A. (IT:SIAV) has released an update.

Siav S.p.A., an Italian leader in the Content Service Platform sector, has announced the launch of two incentive plans, the Siav Stock Option Plan 2024-2027 and the Siav Stock Grant Plan 2024-2025, approved by the Board of Directors. These plans are aimed at motivating directors, executives, and employees by offering stock options and rights to receive shares upon meeting specific performance criteria.

