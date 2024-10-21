News & Insights

Siav S.p.A. to Join ‘Next Gems’ at Borsa Italiana

October 21, 2024 — 05:59 am EDT

Siav S.p.A. (IT:SIAV) has released an update.

Siav S.p.A., a leader in the Content Service Platform sector, is set to participate in the “Next Gems” Conference at Borsa Italiana, aimed at engaging with institutional investors to support economic growth. The company, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, continues to expand its influence in Italy and internationally by providing innovative document management solutions and outsourcing services. With over 4,000 clients and revenues of €33.1 million as of 2023, Siav’s participation highlights its strategic efforts to attract capital for further growth.

