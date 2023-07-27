News & Insights

Markets

SIA Group Q1 Profit Surges

July 27, 2023 — 09:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - SIA Group Ltd. reported that its first-quarter net profit soared 98.4 percent to S$734 million from S$370 million in the prior-year quarter. This was primarily driven by robust demand for air travel through the mid-year school holidays and the start of the summer travel season.

Operating profit grew 35.8 percent to S$755 million from S$556 million in the prior year.

Total group revenue for the quarter increased 14.0 percent year-on-year to S$4.48 billion, as higher passenger flown revenue was partially offset by a decline in cargo flown revenue.

The SIA Group said its capacity remains on track to reach an average of around 90 percent of pre-Covid6 levels by March 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.