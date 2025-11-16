SIA Engineering Company (SGX:S59) Price Target Increased by 13.80% to 4.02

The average one-year price target for SIA Engineering Company (SGX:S59) has been revised to $4.02 / share. This is an increase of 13.80% from the prior estimate of $3.53 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.87 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.67% from the latest reported closing price of $3.73 / share.

SIA Engineering Company Maintains 2.41% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.41%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in SIA Engineering Company. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S59 is 0.02%, an increase of 7.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.69% to 14,062K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,591K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,624K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S59 by 26.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,070K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,276K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,244K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S59 by 26.38% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 923K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 981K shares , representing a decrease of 6.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S59 by 19.73% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 686K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 701K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S59 by 33.94% over the last quarter.

