Si6 Metals Unveils Major Lithium Discovery

Si6 Metals Limited has announced the discovery of a promising 3km (by 800m) pegmatite corridor rich in lithium at the Padre Paraiso project in the Lithium Valley, which also shows potential for rare earth elements (REE) mineralization. Initial drilling and sampling have yielded encouraging lithium concentrations, with follow-up soil grid programs underway to pinpoint precise drill targets. The company’s exploration results have heightened the prospectivity of its six projects in the region, spurring further investigation into both lithium and REE.

