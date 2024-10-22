News & Insights

Si6 Metals Schedules AGM to Discuss Financial Performance

October 22, 2024 — 09:18 pm EDT

Si6 Metals Limited (AU:SI6) has released an update.

Si6 Metals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, set for November 22, 2024, where shareholders will review the company’s financial performance for the year ending June 30, 2024, and vote on key resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report. This gathering will offer investors a crucial opportunity to engage with the company’s strategic directions and financial policies.

