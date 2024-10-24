News & Insights

Si6 Metals Raises Capital with Entitlement Offer

October 24, 2024 — 05:32 am EDT

Si6 Metals Limited (AU:SI6) has released an update.

Si6 Metals Limited successfully raised $398,432.93 through its non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement issue, offering shareholders one new share for every two existing shares at a price of $0.001 each. With directors fully participating, the company has issued nearly 400 million new shares and opened a shortfall offer to address any remaining shares. This strategic move supports Si6 Metals’ diverse portfolio, which includes projects in Western Australia, Brazil, and Botswana, focusing on gold, lithium, and rare earth elements.

