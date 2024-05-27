News & Insights

Si6 Metals Limited Awaits Key Exploration Update

May 27, 2024 — 08:08 pm EDT

Si6 Metals Limited (AU:SI6) has released an update.

Si6 Metals Limited has requested a trading halt of its securities on the ASX, citing an upcoming announcement regarding Brazilian exploration results. The halt will be effective until the company releases the announcement or at the latest by market pre-open on Thursday, 30 May 2024. This development is a key moment for stakeholders as they anticipate potentially market-moving news.

