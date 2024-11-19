Si6 Metals Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Si6 Metals Limited (AU:SI6) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Si6 Metals Limited has announced the quotation of 162 million ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant move in its financial strategy. This development, effective from November 19, 2024, underscores the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its market position. Investors will be keen to monitor Si6’s performance following this substantial issuance.

For further insights into AU:SI6 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.