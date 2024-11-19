News & Insights

Si6 Metals Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

November 19, 2024 — 03:43 am EST

Si6 Metals Limited (AU:SI6) has released an update.

Si6 Metals Limited has announced the quotation of 162 million ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant move in its financial strategy. This development, effective from November 19, 2024, underscores the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its market position. Investors will be keen to monitor Si6’s performance following this substantial issuance.

