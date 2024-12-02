Si6 Metals Completes Monument Gold Drill Program

Si6 Metals Limited (AU:SI6) has released an update.

Si6 Metals Limited has completed a 1,700-meter drill program at the Fred’s Well prospect within its Monument Gold Project, located in Western Australia’s Laverton Gold District. The program included 22 aircore and 2 reverse circulation holes, with samples now sent for analysis, and results expected soon. This prospect shows promise with historical gold intercepts and its proximity to significant gold resources, making it an intriguing development for investors.

