Si6 Metals to Begin Drilling at Monument Gold Project

Si6 Metals Limited is set to launch a significant drill program at its Monument Gold Project in Western Australia’s Laverton Gold District. The exploration will focus on the Fred’s Well prospect, which shows promising potential, and aims to enhance the current JORC-Inferred Resource of 154koz gold. With the backing of reputable drilling contractor Prospect Drilling, this endeavor could pave the way for increased resource calculations and further interest in the gold-rich region.

