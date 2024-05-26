News & Insights

Si6 Metals Appoints Mining Veteran to Board

Si6 Metals Limited (AU:SI6) has released an update.

Si6 Metals Limited is strengthening its board with the appointment of Dr. Paul Woolrich, a seasoned geologist and metallurgist with over 50 years of experience in the mining sector across various continents. Dr. Woolrich’s extensive background includes leading discoveries and developments in the industry, with a focus on the suite of metals and minerals that Si6 is involved with, including in their strategic projects in Brazil and Botswana. His addition to the board is expected to significantly benefit the company’s project development and enhance shareholder value.

