News & Insights

Stocks

Si6 Metals Announces Director Change and Share Interests

November 26, 2024 — 02:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Si6 Metals Limited (AU:SI6) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Si6 Metals Limited has announced that Ian David Kiers has ceased to be a director of the company as of November 21, 2024. Kiers held significant interests in the company through Halcyon One Pty Ltd, which included 28,575,223 fully paid ordinary shares and an additional 10,500,000 shares under Halcyon One Super Fund. This change could influence the company’s stock dynamics, drawing the attention of investors and market analysts.

For further insights into AU:SI6 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BWNAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.