Si6 Metals Announces Director Change and Share Interests

Si6 Metals Limited has announced that Ian David Kiers has ceased to be a director of the company as of November 21, 2024. Kiers held significant interests in the company through Halcyon One Pty Ltd, which included 28,575,223 fully paid ordinary shares and an additional 10,500,000 shares under Halcyon One Super Fund. This change could influence the company’s stock dynamics, drawing the attention of investors and market analysts.

