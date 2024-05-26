News & Insights

Si6 Metals Amplifies Botswana Copper-Silver Prospects

May 26, 2024 — 07:08 pm EDT

Si6 Metals Limited (AU:SI6) has released an update.

Si6 Metals Limited has bolstered its exploration efforts by securing a new 903km² prospecting license in the copper-rich Limpopo Mobile Belt region of Botswana. This strategic expansion increases the company’s landholding by 45% to a total of 2,868km², positioning Si6 closer to significant mining operations like the Selebi Phikwe Ni-Cu mine. The new license area is also in proximity to Si6’s Dibete copper-silver project, which has shown high-grade mineralization in recent drilling.

