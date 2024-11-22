Si6 Metals Advances Strategic Resolutions and Global Projects

Si6 Metals Limited (AU:SI6) has released an update.

Si6 Metals Limited successfully passed all seven resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, highlighting its robust strategic plans. The company, which fully owns the Monument Au-Ni project in Western Australia and has a significant global portfolio, continues to strengthen its presence in critical metals markets. Investors may find opportunities in Si6’s projects in Australia, Brazil, and Botswana, known for their rich resources in gold, lithium, and nickel.

