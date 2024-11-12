SI-Bone reports Q3 EPS (16c), consensus (24c)

Reports Q3 revenue $40.34M, consensus $40.5M. “The team did a tremendous job delivering record worldwide revenue and getting close to Adjusted EBITDA breakeven in the third quarter. In addition to the sequential revenue growth, the record 1,200 active physicians in the quarter demonstrates that our strategy to build anatomy specific platforms to address unmet needs is gaining momentum,” said Laura Francis, Chief Executive Officer. “Given the robust demand trends, including the excitement around Granite 9.5 and TORQ TNT, we are positioned to deliver a strong end to the year and be Adjusted EBITDA profitable in the fourth quarter. Going into 2025, we will leverage our formidable physician user base, our breakthrough devices, and our asset-lite business model to deliver strong and profitable revenue growth.”

